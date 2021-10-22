Beverly Langley Haller, age 90, of Brunswick, went to be with the Lord at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Country Meadows, Frederick, Maryland. Beverly was the wife of the late James W. Haller. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Shannon and Juanita Langley; and her sister, Donna L. Price of Texas. Her surviving sister is Peggy Shannon Langley Main of Brunswick, Maryland. Beverly is survived by her three sons, James D. Haller and his wife Patti, of Pennsylvania; Michael E. Haller and his wife Denise, of Knoxville; and Richard G. “Dicky” Haller. Beverly has five grandsons, Jason (Tanya) and Jeremy (Tara) Haller, of Pennsylvania; Chad (Betsy), of Pennsylvania; Ryan (Stephanie), of Knoxville; and Bret (Krista) of Knoxville. She also has eight great-grandaughters, Bailey, Winnie, Sage, Raley, Jade, Abbey, Sydney and the newest one, Presley; and four great-grandsons, Lako, Kiefer, Michael and Bourbon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Beverly was employed by the Children’s Aide Society of Frederick; the B&O Railroad of Brunswick; Peoples National Bank of Brunswick; and Brunswick High School (assistant to the principal), where she retired.
Beverly always enjoyed going to Ocean City to soak up some sun, clean her apartment and keep an eye on the five grandsons.
Serving as pallbearers will be the five grandsons and the oldest great-grandson.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate a funeral service at Stauffer Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Interment will be in Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick beside her loving husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by Hospice of Frederick County.
Online condolences may be expressed to the Haller family at www.staufferfuneral home.com.