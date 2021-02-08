Beverly Ann “Bev” McIntyre, 67, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
Born Oct. 21, 1953 in Wolfsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Roy L. Green, Sr. and Pauline M. (Scuffins) Green.
She was a graduate of Middletown High School class of 1971.
She was employed by South Mountain Rod and Gun Club of Smithsburg, MD, and formerly employed by Claire Frock of Thurmont, MD and Charles River Labs in Frederick, MD.
Bev was an avid reader and enjoyed the challenge of cross word puzzles.
She was a member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club Ladies Auxiliary.
Bev is survived by two sons, Gerald and Dwayne, one grandson, Jacob, one granddaughter, Molly, one brother, Roy Green, Jr., one sister, Linda Hurley, her very dear friend, Sandy Green and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Glaser and one brother, Donald Green.
A visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.
