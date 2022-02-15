Beverly S. Gorsuch

Beverly Lee (Snyder) Gorsuch, age 82, of Union Bridge, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Carroll Hospital Center.
Born Dec. 17, 1939, in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Snyder and Olive Norwood Snyder. She was the wife of Frank Ensor Gorsuch, who predeceased her on Sept. 29, 2019.
She was a graduate of Frederick High School and married her husband, Frank, on Sept. 15, 1957. She farmed with her husband, growing fruit and vegetables for the farmers market. In later years, she enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds.
Beverly was predeceased by sister, Madeline Emily Waddell, in 2017, and her husband, James S. Waddell, in 2001; and sister, Charlotte Virginia Waddell, in 2018, and her husband, Leonard L. Waddell in 2020.
She is survived by her sons, F. Keith Gorsuch, of Taneytown, and fiancee Rhonda Scheller, and Kevin L. Gorsuch, of Union Bridge, and fiancee Miriam Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pipe Creek Cemetery, Clear Ridge Road, Union Bridge. The Rev. Jerry Cline, pastor of Liberty Central United Methodist Church, Libertytown, will officiate.
There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pipe Creek Cemetery Association, c/o Brenda Palsgrove, 2974 Union Square, New Windsor, MD 21776.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.