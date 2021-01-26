Beverly Sweeney, 56, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away peacefully (surrounded by family) at her home, due to complications from her ongoing battle with leukemia, on Jan. 24, 2021. Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Beverly was the daughter of Robbie and Gerald (Dean) Toms. Beverly was an “Air Force brat” and got to see much of the world in her early years (living in places such as Japan, Nebraska and even Hawaii), before settling back near her father’s hometown in Thurmont. Beverly was a graduate of Catoctin High School and employee of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, Maryland, where she worked for more than 34 years before retiring due to the progression of her illness. She loved going to the movies, shopping (especially on Black Friday), visiting the beach (namely Ocean City, Maryland, each summer) and playing with her cats (Velma, Daphne, Angelica, and Caroline). She was an avid “Judge Judy” watcher and enjoyed an occasional strawberry daiquiri.
Beverly was predeceased by her mother, Robbie. The family finds comfort in knowing they will be reunited in heaven.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Brian Sweeney; and her two children, son, Brian Sweeney Jr., of Rockville, Maryland, and daughter, Brittan Sweeney, of Thurmont, Maryland. She is also survived by her father, Gerald Toms, of Thurmont, Maryland; sister, Rhonda Toms, and husband, David Smith, of Herndon, Virginia; brother, Kenneth Toms, wife, Sheri, and daughter (niece) Shelby, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; mother and father-in-law, Donna and Ken Sweeney, of Thurmont, Maryland; sister and brother-in-law, Annetta and Charlie Cartee, of Thurmont, Maryland; and special friends Sharon Green, Barb Fisher, Donna Mead, Connie Rickerd, Carolyn Lauron and Cheryl White.
Beverly, and her family, appreciate the prayers and other gestures of kindness received thus far. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Asif (FOHA), Dr. Lai (MedStar Georgetown), Dr. Holtzman (NIH), Dr. Pavletic (NIH), Frederick Health Hospice and all past nursing staff for their guidance, knowledge and care throughout Beverly’s battle with cancer.
Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private. A “celebration of life” event will be held in the months to come, with an announcement to come at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.