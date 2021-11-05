Billie Wheeler

Billie Joe Wheeler Jr., 50, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home. Born in Frederick on Aug. 13, 1971, he was a son of Janice Gastley Wheeler and the late Billie Joe Wheeler Sr.
Billie was a plumber and worked for the Plumbers and Gas Fitters Union Local No. 5. He was an avid hunter, loved to ride his Harley and was a diehard Cowboys fan.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Billie Joe Wheeler III and Morgan Elizabeth Wheeler; sisters, Jo Ann Conners, and Debra Ann Tavenner and husband Mark; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be remembered by many friends, including special friends, Rusty, Denny and Chip. He was preceded in death by a special uncle, Jay Gastley.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.