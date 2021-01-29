Billy Mentzer

Billy Floyd Mentzer, 49 of Rohrersville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was the husband of Leeann Mentzer.
Born in Ranson, West Virgnia, he was a son of Deborah Redmon Mentzer of Rohrersville and the late Ronald Mentzer. He was employed in maintenance with Lonza in Walkersville. Billy was a person willing to give the shirt off his back if you needed it. He gave things even if he didn’t have them and did not think twice about it. You didn’t have to know him personally to know the way he was. He was kind-hearted, hardworking, giving, genuine, selfless and funny.
Up until the day he passed, he never spent a day putting himself before anyone. If you called, he answered. If you needed help, he was there to do so. If you needed absolutely anything, he was always there.
Although we wish we were given more time with this incredible man, the time we were granted will always be held close to our hearts.
Surviving besides his mother and wife are four children, Ryan Mentzer (Nia), of Knoxville, Lainey McGill (Michael), of Hagerstown, Haley Mentzer (Nick), Autumn Mentzer, both of Rohrersville; two grandchildren, Finley and Everett McGill; and three brothers, Tommy Mentzer (Tracy), of Knoxville, Mike Mentzer (Annie), Danny Mentzer (Brittany), both of Inwood, West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Living Legacy Foundation, 1739 Twin Springs Road, #200, Halethorpe, MD 21227.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.