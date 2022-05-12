Bishop Alexander J. Hardy Jr., 73, died peacefully at his home in Frederick, Maryland, Thursday, May 5, 2022, with his wife, Barbara, by his side.
Bishop Hardy was born July 4, 1948, in Snow Hill, Maryland. He was one of six children born to the late Alexander J. Hardy Sr. and Agnes Hardy. He received his education in the Worcester County Public Schools system and graduated from Worcester High School, Newark, Maryland. He married his wife, Barbara A. Blake, May 15, 1971, in Snow Hill, Maryland.
Bishop Hardy served 23 years in the United States Army and retired in May 1992. He served in the ministry as pastor for 30 years.
Bishop Hardy leaves to cherish fond memories: his wife; one daughter, Anita Glover (Phillip), Frederick, Maryland; three brothers, Albert Hardy (Betty), of Woodbridge, Virginia, David Hardy (Belinda), of Snow Hill, Maryland, and Gary Hardy (Hayley), of Woodbridge, Virginia; two grandchildren, Anyae and Micah Glover; three surviving aunts, Mary Grace Harmon, Clemeth Purnell and Pamela Redden; special friends, Willie Boyd, Wayne Jones, Doug Clarke and Chico Hernandez; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Purnell and Madeline Brown.
Services for Bishop Hardy will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 6430 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703. Public viewing starts at 10 a.m., the family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m, and the funeral starts at 11 a.m. For more information or to offer online condolences, please visit garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.