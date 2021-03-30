Blair Harrington

Mr. Blair Gene Harrington, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Fahrney Keedy Home and Village of Boonsboro, Maryland.
Blair was born on March 19, 1930, to William Eugene Harrington and Audrey Elizabeth (Hogan) Harrington. He was a devoted and lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Brunswick. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1947 and went to work for the B&O Railroad. In the Spring of 1951, he married the former Mildred E. Mercer and celebrated 70 wonderful years of marriage. Blair also joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Upon returning home, he went to work as a telegrapher and then a station agent for the B&O Railroad for 40 years.
In his early years, he was a sports car enthusiast and could be found proudly working on his Porsche or participating in sports car rallies. He was a member of the Porsche Club of America. His love of cameras led him to become an accomplished photographer, which he turned into a second career for more than 50 years. He was the chosen photographer of many local brides and a member of the Professional Photographers of America. After his retirement, he and Mildred spent many years traveling in their motorhome. He also took on a part-time job delivering for NAPA Auto Parts, which he greatly enjoyed. Blair was a member of the American Legion Post 96 Steadman-Keenan and the Shangri-La Detachment of Frederick, Maryland.
Mr. Harrington is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Elizabeth (Mercer) Harrington, of Boonsboro, Maryland; son, Joseph Patrick Harrington and wife Sheri of Hudson, Florida; daughter, Daphne (Harrington) Sigler and husband Robert, of Wolfsville, Maryland; grandchildren, Robert W. Sigler and wife Holly, of Keedysville, Maryland, Shamus P. Harrington, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Laura S. Alcarese and husband Andrew, of White Hall, Maryland; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Nicodemus, Cameron Harrington, Logan Harrington, Talon Harrington, Atleigh Alcarese and Anthony Alcarese; as well as numerous cousins. He is also survived by his special friend, Jack Masser.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, William and Audrey Harrington; and his brother, William H. Harrington.
John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716 is handling the funeral arrangements. Funeral services are private, but there will be a memorial service announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Bethany Lutheran Church, 109 First Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716.