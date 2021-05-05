A memorial service to celebrate the life of Blair Gene Harrington, of Boonsboro, Maryland, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021. The service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 109 1st Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716, with the Rev. Greg Hartman officiating. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon for family and friends in the lower level of the church. We ask that you remember to social distance and that masks are required inside of the church due to COVID-19.