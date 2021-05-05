A memorial service to celebrate the life of Blair Gene Harrington, of Boonsboro, Maryland, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021. The service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 109 1st Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716, with the Rev. Greg Hartman officiating. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon for family and friends in the lower level of the church. We ask that you remember to social distance and that masks are required inside of the church due to COVID-19.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.