Blanche Taylor Campbell, of Frederick, celebrated her birthday into Her Heavenly home November 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband James L Campbell.
Born in Stoney Creek, Elizabethton, Tennessee March 16, 1931 to the late Elmer and Amanda Taylor.
Blanche loved her 65 years as a waitress and spent the last 40 years in banquets at the Clarion Inn formally the FSK Holiday Inn and worked up until February 2020. She was built to work and serve. She loved her time there and all of her co-workers were her family. Our family would like to thank them for making her feel so special and loved, especially Lamont, The Cohan’s, Chris, June and many others.
Special people in our Moms life were longtime friend Margaret Crawford and our family would like to thank her for all she did for our Mother; Bobbie Pollatos, who Mom always called her 4th Daughter and Dr Kelly Llewellyn.
Also the family would like to thank all the nieces and nephew from the McGee, Kraemer and Taylor family for their flowers, calls, visits, prayers and love during this difficult time.
She is survived by five children, Victor Campbell, Sr. and wife Charlene, Hagerstown, Larry Campbell, Florida, Debbie Williams-Markuski and husband Paul, New Market, Sharon Campbell, PA and Vivian Combs and husband Mark, of Connecticut: one brother, Clarence Taylor and one sister, Glenda Taylor.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Regina Williams, Lisa Williams and Sonny Williams (John E Williams III) and wife Rebecca, Dawn Perry and husband Joel, Victor Campbell Jr. and wife Danielle, Leslie Campbell , Chris Campbell and wife Crystal and Jessica Herndon; Great Grand Children Todd Keyser, Gabby and Olivia Perry, Sierra Howell, Savannah, Brindal, Mesa and Kanyon Williams, Lauren Reid, Christina Barnes-Miles, Regan and Silas Campbell, Adriann & Austin Campbell, Audrey & Alayna Herndon and a Great-Great Grandson Makai Hartley
She is also survived by Step Grandchildren, Debra Eggleston, Charlie (Donald Barnes Jr), Tiffany Markuski-Gardner and Samantha Combs.
The family will be receiving friends at 3:00 PM Friday, November 12th at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street with A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Linda Lambert who made Moms transition to Heaven a peaceful one and Pastor Joanne Gaver. The family asks that you join them at Debbie and Paul’s home, 11102 Eagletrace Drive, New Market, Md 21774, following the service. Private burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family knows that Mom would want donations sent to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701 in honor of Nurse Tina, Megan and the entire team. Nurse Katrina, Brenda, Daisy and the entire staff at the Frederick County Hospice House — All Angels on this earth.