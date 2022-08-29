Mrs. Blanche Keeney, 101, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Merhle E. Keeney, whom she married Jan. 13, 1941.
Born on July 20, 1921, in Sabillasville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George Norman and Myrtle Magdeline Ferguson Holtz. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Jean Pearcey.
Mrs. Keeney was a graduate of Thurmont High School, Class of 1939. She retired in 1990 from Frederick County Public Schools, where she worked for many years, as a cafeteria worker.
She was a member of the Weller United Methodist Church in Thurmont.
She is survived by two grandsons, Jeremy Pearcey and David Pearcey, both of Frederick, Maryland; one great-granddaughter, Ashley Kershner and husband Cody, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania; one great-great-granddaughter, Bristol Kershner; sister, Betty Jean Burgess and husband Harold, of Hagerstown, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews. She will be particularly missed by nieces, Barbara Miller and Brenda Deeter; and nephew, Ricky Deeter.
In addition to her parents and daughter, she is preceded in death by brothers, Wilbur G. Holtz, Charles F. Holtz and Paul W. Holtz; and sister, Mildred M. Utz-Gardner.
The family will receive friends at Mount Olivet Cemetery’s mausoleums, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21702, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
A graveside service will be held at the cemetery after receiving friends.