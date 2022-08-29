Blanche Keeney

Mrs. Blanche Keeney, 101, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Merhle E. Keeney, whom she married Jan. 13, 1941.

Born on July 20, 1921, in Sabillasville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George Norman and Myrtle Magdeline Ferguson Holtz. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Jean Pearcey.