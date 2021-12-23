Blanche Mossburg

Mrs. Blanche Viola Mossburg, 94, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Citizens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Bernard C. Mossburg. They were married for 60 years, and he died in 2008. Born in Frederick on Sept. 24, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Thomas R. and Ruth E. May Main.
She had worked for several years as a seamstress at Sagner’s and was retired from Carmack Jays on Route 40.
Surviving are her sisters, Ruth E. Muldoon and husband Jim, and Dotty Grimes and husband Tom; her godson, Ralph C. Bradley Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Minnie Main, Pauline Eaves, and Peggy Nesbitt and husband Bob. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Nelson Main, Richard Main, Robert Main, Mary Jane Chevalier and Betty Bradley.
Private services with interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.