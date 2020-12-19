Blessing Kaetzel, Jr.

Blessing Baer “Junnie” Kaetzel Jr., 73, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Born in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Blessing Baer Kaetzel Sr. and Nellie Kaetzel. Blessing is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Gaynor Kaetzel; his sisters, Carletta Simpson (Jack) and Denise Willard (Larry); sons, Todd Kaetzel (Danielle), Dennis Sherrill, Jr. (Sheila), Chris Hill (Stephanie); daughters, Andrea Turner and Jennifer Sacco (Mike) and 12 grandchildren.
Blessing was a former Frederick City Police Officer and retired from Eastalco and BP Solar.Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Blessing’s honor to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430. Blessing’s care has been entrusted to Potomac Valley Cremation Center, Hagerstown, MD.
