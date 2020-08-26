Our dear Bo Keifer Sullivan, 26, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away on August 17, 2020. There are no words a mother can say when having to bury a child, just left with a broken heart.
He was born on June 10, 1994, in Rockville, MD. He was the son of Vicky N. Sullivan and the late Keith C. Sullivan.
Bo was a unique, interesting, laid-back, fun-loving son and true friend to many. God broke the mold after making this young man. He loved watching basketball, football and hockey. But his passion was playing the guitar and writing his own songs; he was so talented. He was always happy. He loved to camp and share his gaming talent through streaming where he entertained his followers as they watched and listened to him. And last but not least, he loved his dog, Buddy, who was always by his side.
In addition to his father, those preceding him in death were his stepfather, Marty Cope; grandparents, Shirley and Mark Fara; grandmother, Flo Sullivan; and uncle, Denny Sullivan.
Those left to cherish his memory are sister, Holley Sullivan and fiancé Johnny Kolczynski; brothers, Cory Sullivan and Lucas Sullivan and wife, Jessica Sullivan.; aunts and uncles, Linda and Frank Taylor, Tim and Nancy Sullivan, Pam Sullivan, Mark Fara and wife Lisa Larkin, Tina and Matthew Agee; and stepbrothers and stepsisters, Tyler and Tia Cope, Tanner and Dustie Cope, Trent Cope and Ashlyn Cope.
He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Rain and River, Landon and Emmy, Bailey, Bristol and Braxton, Lane, Cash and Jax; cousins, Patrick Donovan, Forrest and Leif Agee, Lindsay and Lance Sullivan, Jeff and Ryan Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, and Rhys and Avery Fara. Also, mourning his loss and wondering where he went, is his bull terrier, Buddy. He had many friends that cherished him and will truly miss him.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020. Bo’s casket will be open during this time for those who would like to pay their respect.
The family will also receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020. Bo’s casket will be closed during this time for those who wish to remember Bo in life.
Interment will be private.
A special thanks to all that contributed to the Go Fund Account. www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-bo-sullivan?
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.