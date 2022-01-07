Bobbi Jo Rogers (April 23, 1971 — Jan. 2, 2022), of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away at Doey’s House, Hospice of Washington County, after a courageous eight-year battle against cancer. Bobbi was predeceased by her parents, Robert O. Rogers (Sept. 2, 1945 — Oct. 17, 1981), and Margaret “Margie” F. (Hays) Rogers (Aug. 16, 1948 — April 1, 1997). Bobbi is survived by immediate family: sons, Noah Rogers (Breann) and Dominic Arrington; sister, Casey Rogers; travel sister, Deb Slifer; brother, Alan Slifer (Sarah); cousins, Jamey Tobery-Nystrom (Steven) and Jon Tobery (Kerry); nephews, Liam (Olivia) and Aidan Nystrom, and David Slifer; niece, Emily Slifer; and aunt, Jenny Tobery (Jim). Extended family include: aunt, Barbara Horton (Buzzy); uncles, John Hays (Linda), Sam Hays (Faye), Bill Bradley and Jack Rogers; and cousins, Dana Gavin (Chip), Scott Hays (Suzanne), Bill Horton (Nancy), Christi Ewing (Tony) and Kaitlyn Hays. A people collector, Bobbi was fortunate to have so many friends comforting her. A special thank-you goes to Theresa Nielson (Adam), Michele Wadel, Geri Fitzsimmons and Ali Kramer.
After graduating from Middletown High School (Middletown, Maryland) in 1989, Bobbi attended the University of Pittsburgh. Bobbi served as a clinical success manager for 20 years for Healthstream.
Always down for a party, Bobbi had a 50th birthday celebration in 2021. Bobbi loved adventures, and spent the last year of her life on many trips with her family and friends, including the annual sisters’ trip, learning the history of Maryland, exploring the Midwest’s national parks and California wine country, road-tripping to the Pittsburgh Zoo, and spending Thanksgiving in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Bobbi loved music. She made playlists for every road trip, and she was always up for a concert. She loved any ocean, and collected sea glass from all over the United States. Bobbi enjoyed fostering dogs looking for new homes or living out their days. Bobbi’s greatest accomplishment was the loves of her life, sons, Noah and Dominic.
Bobbi let you know where you stood with her, and in the end, we all knew she loved us because she told us so.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.
Please consider a donation in Bobbi’s honor to the following organizations:
Doey’s House, Hospice of Washington County (https://hospiceofwc.org/giving/donate-now); The American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org); Mercy Hospital Oncology (https://mdmercy.com/)