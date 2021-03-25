Bobby E. “Curly”, “Bae” Rakestraw, 85, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Born in Slaughters, Kentucky, on March 15, 1936. He was son of the late Marvin A. and Helen E. (Woods) Rakestraw.
He was the loving husband of Donna (Hammers) Rakestraw, his wife of 55 years.
Bobby graduated from Slaughters High School in 1954, and he received a Bachelor of Science from Western Kentucky State College in Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1959. He was also an Army veteran, serving from October 1959 to February of 1962. In 1962, he was employed by the USDA Soil Conservation Service until his retirement as a SCS/NRCS RAMP National Program Manager.
Bobby was a lifetime member of the New Market Lions Club for almost 50 years and was most recently the secretary for many years but held every office except for the treasurer in the club. He was a Melvin Jones recipient and has received many awards through the years. One of his favorite activities was organizing the club’s Basket Bingo fundraiser. He was also the chairman of the Frederick County Soil Conservation District, a member of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, and a member of the Providence United Methodist Church in Kemptown, Maryland.
Bobby enjoyed restoring tractors and was a member of the Mid Atlantic Alis Chambler Tractor Club as well as the MDIHCC Tractor Club. He loved visiting family and spending time on the farm he grew up on in Kentucky.
In addition to his wife, Donna he is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Rakestraw) Wilson, of Frederick, Maryland; and son, David Rakestraw, of Pembroke Pines, Florida. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Craig Wilson, Jason Wilson, Rachel Wilson and Emily Wilson; siblings, Eugene “Big Boy” Rakestraw (life companion Elizabeth Raymond), Dorothy “Sissy” Hale, Merle Rakestraw, Jerry Rakestraw, and Reva McConnell (Paul); nieces and nephews, Kathy Hale, Barry Hale, Tommy Hale, Robin Woodruff, Rhonda Gordon, Frankie Collins, Denise Baxter, Kimberly Evans and Jon McConnell; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by three siblings, Christine (Rakestraw) Hill, Donald Rakestraw and Joyce (Rakestraw) Collins; brothers-in-law, Edward Hill, Wayne Hale and Francis Collins; sister-in-law, Brenda Rakestraw; and his beloved dog, Barney.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 or 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21702.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 30, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick Maryland.
Due to Maryland’s COVID-19 mandate, masks are required, and please, practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the New Market Lions Club Foundation, 13001 Purdum Court Mount Airy, MD 21771 or Providence United Methodist Church 3716 Kemptown Church Road Kempton, MD 21770.