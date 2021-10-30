Bobby Joe Haynes, Jr., 48, of Sabillasville, MD, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born December 5, 1972 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Bobby Joe Haynes, Sr. and Rosetta Lee (Pyle) Haynes of Sabillasville.
Bobby loved all thing outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a fan of the Washington Football Team and the Catoctin Cougars. He was a member of the Improved Order of Red Men Chippewa Tribe 19 in Frederick. Bobby enjoyed reading his Bible and spending time in prayer each evening. But what he enjoyed most of all was family.
Surviving, in addition to his mother Rosetta, are his sister, Donna Travis and husband Jeff of Hagerstown. Cherished Nephew Justin Houck and wife Justine of Thurmont. Step-nephew Cecil Travis. Step-nieces Nancy Travis and husband Cody, and Ashley Travis. Great-nephews and great-niece Blayne, Braelyn, Bryce and Benson Houck. Step-great-nieces Callie and Miah Jenkins and Hope Foster, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Bobby will also be missed by his beloved dog Shelby.
A gathering to celebrate Bobby’s life will be held on November 6th at 4pm at the home of Jeff and Donna Travis, 19504 Thomas Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby’s name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.