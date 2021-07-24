On July 21, 2021, Bobby Lee Shifflett, of Mount Airy, beloved husband of 63 years to Ruth R. Shifflett; devoted father of Margaret L. “Peggy” Shifflett and Tambra L. Pannuty; loving grandfather of Tiffany Faatz; cherished great-grandfather of Nathan and Ryleigh Faatz; dear brother of Jessie Theron and Suttie Shifflett Jr. He is also survived by many loving family and friends.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com