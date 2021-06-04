Bonita L. Williams

Bonita “Bonnie” L. Williams of Poolesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 73.
Born Nov. 28, 1947, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Harned and Mary L. (Nair) Harned Toaso and stepfather Joseph A. Toaso. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Ronald L. Harned, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and stepsister, Janis E. Toaso, of Indianola, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, William Clifton “Cliff” Williams; their daughter, Amanda Williams, of Frederick, Maryland; son, Bradley Williams (Michelle), of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Abigail Williams and Bradley Williams Jr.
In addition to being an incomparable wife, mom and “Gamma,” she was a beloved sister-in-law to Carol Ann Harned, Rodger W. Williams III (Gwen) and Emily Jane Perry (William); and aunt of Ronald Harned II, Ronda Honsinger, Rodger W. Williams IV, David (Teri) Williams, Patricia (Terry) Jacobs and Rodger Perry.
Bonnie graduated from Somerset Area High School and earned an associate degree in computer technology. She moved to Maryland with her lifelong friends Sandy Thompson and Emma Witt and began a career in banking, where she would meet her future husband, Cliff. After the birth of their second child, she left her career to focus on motherhood and became a very active member of the Poolesville community. She organized many fundraising events for both the elementary and preschool. She served as former treasurer for the Women of St. Peter’s, and she was on the Altar Guild at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, helping to organize the annual church bazaar and rummage sale. Later, she reentered the work force to brighten everyone’s day as a cashier at Selby’s Market. Greeting everyone with a smile, she radiated warmth, care and humor, much as she did throughout her whole life. Once retired, Bonnie spent time with her husband, children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
The family would like to thank the Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department and the staff at Montgomery Hospice for their help and care for our precious Bonnie.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of life service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department (https://umcvfd.org) or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (www.stpeterspoolesville.org).