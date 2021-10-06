Bonnie Kessler

Bonnie (Ganey) Kessler, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away suddenly Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at home.
Born May 31, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Lee Ganey Sr. and Inez Banta Ganey.
Bonnie was the beloved wife of John Kessler, who passed away earlier this year. Together they had two daughters, Cheryl Emerson, of Frederick, and Karen Johnson and husband, Chip, of Frederick; and a grandson, Brian Johnson and wife, Shannon, of Jefferson. She is also fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bonnie worked for 27 years at Sears, as an auditor, loss prevention officer and training coordinator. She loved the beach, warm weather and being outside working in the yard.
Bonnie was preceded in death by eight siblings: her brothers, Alan, Bob, Lee and Bill Ganey; and sisters, Joanne Ganey, Marian Keith, Frances Farren and Inez Summers.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Bonnie’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuner alhome.com