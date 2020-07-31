Bonnie Jean Thomas-Lashley, 53 of Mount Airy, MD, in Carroll County died on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:14 a.m. at Northwest Hospital.
Bonnie was born Nov. 16, 1966, in Frederick, MD the daughter of Pastor Ernest Robert Thomas Sr. and the late Betty Jane (Luby) Thomas.
She was employed by Ryland Mortgage Company, James Way, Beautician, and as a Daycare provider. Bonnie was a Girl Scouts Leader, PTA President, Sunday school teacher and choir director.
She is survived by her Father Ernest Thomas Sr. (Caroline), Brothers Torrance Thomas (Wendy), Anthony Thomas, Brian Thomas, Ernest Thomas Jr. Keith Thomas (Nancy). She was the devoted mother of Jenahua Lashley-Stanton (Brandon Stanton) & Jessica Lashley (David Lewis). She is also survived by her grandchildren LaMya Webb, SaNya Lashley-Stanton, Za’Rya Lashley-Stanton, JaMarya Venable, Jayana Lashley & Jazmine Lewis, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD, 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). At which time, the funeral service will be on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at noon. Social distancing and mask are required at the funeral home.
Interment at Lake View Memorial Park.
