It is with heavy heart that we bring news of the passing of our beloved Bonnie Lee Smith. Bonnie was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and wonderful friend to all who knew her. Bonnie went to be with our Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was 62 years old.
Bonnie never knew a stranger. Everyone she met was a friend, always welcomed and made to feel at home.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Robert (Bobby) Otis Mardres Jr.; and her father, Robert Otis Mardres Sr. Left to carry on her legacy of love and family are her mother, Mary Lee Smith; her best friend and life partner, Jerry Seighman; her son, Michael Mardres and wife Tamara; daughter, Jessica Cox and husband Chandler; daughter, Alleaha Ritchey and husband Paul; her precious grandchildren, Kaylie, Aiden and Sawyer; siblings, Gerry (Monk) Smith and wife Crissie, Michelle Wyant and husband Kenneth, Diedra (Dee) Ward and husband Donnie, and Otis Mardres; and a full family tree of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
We will carry you deep in our hearts until we see you again. You’ll be greatly missed and always loved.
There was a private viewing held for family with a celebration of Bonnie’s life that followed.