Bonnie Monard

Bonnie Martellie Monard “Nanny”, age 101, of Frederick, formerly of Rockville MD, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was married to the late Thomas Monard until his passing in December of 1988. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
Bonnie was born on Oct. 24, 1919 in Sneedville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Gibson Cope.
Bonnie was raised in Jonesville, VA, and moved up to Maryland during WWII looking for work opportunities. During this time, she worked in Baltimore in the factories as “Rosie the Riveter”. She later met her husband after he returned home from war when she was working at the Blue Moon Restaurant in Germantown, MD. Bonnie was an avid gardener and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are two children, Joseph Monard (Monika) and Cheri Schwartzbeck. Grandchildren: Joseph McLaughlin, Melissa McLaughlin, Bobby Monard, Amy Wasson, Matthew Schwartzbeck, Meagan Monard, Heather Sprague, Jamie Schwartzbeck, Patricia Conway, and Sandi Bonifant; great-grandchildren: Brittany Naylor, Natalie King, Hannah Wasson, Kennedy Usas, Jackson Usas, Vivian Sprague, Brittney Woods, Lee Smith and Tyler Bonifant; great-great- grandchild: Logan Woods.
Besides her husband, Mrs. Monard was preceded in death by two children, Patricia McLaughlin and Larry Monard. Two sons-in-law, Michael McLaughlin and Thomas Schwartzbeck; three brothers, Harm Cope, Dick Cope, and Robert Cope; four sisters, Addie Bell, Hettie Sibley, Bobbie Cope, and Johnny Cope.
The family will receive friends at Pumphrey’s Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m., with a service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park.
