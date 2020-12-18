Mrs. Bonnie L. Pruitt, 70, of Monrovia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Ballenger Creek Center. She was the wife of Frank Pruitt Sr. of Monrovia, whom she married March 23, 1969.
Born Jan. 24, 1950, in Alderson, West Virginia, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Winfred C. Bryant and the late Mae Nyra White. She graduated from cosmetology school and also drove a school bus for Montgomery County Public Schools for many years, out of the Shady Grove lot. She loved God and the Bible, her husband, her children and grandkids, butterflies and Elvis.
In addition to her loving husband, Bonnie is survived by two sons, Frank Pruitt Jr. and wife Carlene, and Kyle Pruitt and wife Michelle; four grandchildren, Jenna, Dakota, Ace, and Mallory; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dewayne Bryant; and her sister, Donna Thurston.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org).