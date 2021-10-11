Bonnie Sue Marshall, 64, of Harpers Ferry, WV, passed away on October 5, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
Born April 4, 1957, Bonnie grew up in Point of Rocks, Maryland daughter of the late George and Mary Beatrice Stream.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Steven Marsall, of Harpers Ferry; her two children,Tiffany Marshall and Travis Marshall of Harpers Ferry; grandchildren, Brandon Crouse, Keiarra Marshall, Emily Bibb, Caden Marshall, Trenton Sadler and Aaliyah Marshall. Also survived by one brother, Daren Stream, and four sisters, Deborah Newell, Rita Hose, Donna Whetzel and Sharon Longerbeam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Beatrice Stream and one brother, Randy Stream.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 12th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment to follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Point of Rocks.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.