Bonnie W. Cooley, 75, of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed away at her home on Monday, May 24. 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Cooley.
Mrs. Cooley was born on Oct. 7, 1945, to Joseph Roy and Inez Whipp.
She graduated from Gaithersburg High School, and after various jobs, she found her true calling as a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Bonnie cherished her family and her faith. She took great pride in providing a home that was full of love. Mrs. Cooley was a longtime member of Clarksburg United Methodist Church.
Surviving Bonnie are her sons, Tavis Cooley, of Leland, North Carolina, and Tristan Cooley, of Mount Airy, Maryland; grandchildren, Taylor, Jason, Dylon and Ryan; and brother, Donald “Pete” Whipp.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 28 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral services will be held immediately following the viewing at the funeral home. Interment will be in Clarksburg Methodist Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com.