Bonny Wenner

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Bonny Lee (Moler) Wenner, age 76, passed away while surrounded by her loving family.
Born on June 10, 1944, in Brunswick, Maryland, to the late James F. Moler and Leona Belle (Haller) Moler, she was raised in Brunswick, Maryland, and graduated from Brunswick High School. She worked at the Department of Energy for seven years, then moved on to Chessie Federal Credit Union for two years. She concluded her working career at Waldenbooks, where she worked for 15 years. She was a homemaker for numerous years, then she lovingly cared for her grandchildren for many years. Bonny enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren play sports and also vacationing with her family. Through the years, she participated in many camping trips as well as several trips to Walt Disney World with her family. She also was an avid reader.
She was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church, the Sarah Group and Merryland Tract Homemakers. She was the assistant treasurer of Petersville Farmers Club for 50 years and was a highly involved volunteer at the Petersville Ruritan. Bonny also was faithful in crocheting prayer shawls for churches along with making baby hats for the hospitals, as well as hats for a local school. She also very much enjoyed making sweaters and afghans for her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Harry John Wenner; daughter, Amy Dinges and husband Steve; son, Danny Wenner and wife Jenny; grandchildren, Zachary Dinges and fianceé Kristen Maloney, Ryan Dinges, Cara Wenner, Collin Dinges, Joel Wenner and Grant Wenner; brother, Mark S. Moler and wife Emily; cousins, Diane Wenner and husband David, Tricia Jarrell and Morgan Jarrell; and close family member, Howard Wenner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Leona Moler; her in-laws, Harry and Alice Wenner; aunts, Pat Werking and Charlotte Bolander; and cousins, Patti Kern and Jody Kern.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716. A public viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the funeral home. A viewing will also take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5 E. Main St., Burkittsville, MD 21718, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m., with Pastor Greg Hartman officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Park Heights Cemetery, 710 E. H Street, Brunswick, MD 21716. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bonny to Bethany Lutheran Church, 109 First Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716. We want to remind people they are required to wear masks and practice social distancing indoors because of COVID-19 restrictions.