Bradley Blumenauer

Bradley Richard Blumenauer was born on July 1, 1980 in Frederick, MD and entered his eternal home on April 23, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mandy Blumenauer; their dog Bode, his parents, Richard and Brenda Blumenauer; his brother, Thomas (Tom) Blumenauer and wife, Emily; as well as his adoring nieces and nephew, Lily, Jackson, and Harper.
He is also survived by his loving maternal grandparents, Frank and Doris Ott; his paternal grandmother, Emma Grace Blumenauer; uncles, David Ott and wife, Debbie, Sam Ott and wife, Katherine, John Blumenauer and wife, Sallie, Brian Blumenauer and wife, Amanda, and many great-uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Other surviving family include his father and mother-in-law, Tom and Lynn Harshman; his brother-in-law, Brett Harshman, members of the Pearl and Harshman families and numerous friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, William Blumenauer.
Brad was a member of the Jefferson United Church of Christ. He recently completed a master’s degree in Cyber Security from UMUC (now UMGC) and previously earned bachelor’s degrees in Biology from Salisbury University and in Environmental Marine Science from University Maryland Eastern Shore.
His career in science included employment at the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, Peraton and Mitre. He gained his passion for volleyball by playing club at Salisbury and on the sand courts.
His love for volleyball introduced him to his wife, Mandy, and started his career as a volleyball coach at both the club and high school level over the past 14 years. Brad’s other passions in life included family, science, skiing and scuba diving.
Because of Brad’s passion for life, science, and coaching others to give their all, he was able to be an organ and tissue donor to further enhance lives of many others.
The family is comforted by the overwhelming love and support provided by so many touched by Brad’s life and the generous “Team Brad” GoFundMe donations gifted in his memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family plans to use these donations to continue supporting Brad’s passion for volleyball and coaching by establishing the “Blumenauer Family Revocable Trust” at First United Bank and Trust, at 209 Main Street, Myersville, MD. This trust will support a scholarship for a local volleyball athlete hoping to expand his or her own passion for the sport.
A celebration of Brad’s life will be planned at a later date for family and friends.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.