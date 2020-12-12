Bradley Weber

Mr. Bradley Vernon Weber, 24, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly at Frederick Memorial Hospital on Dec. 8, 2020. He was the son of Tammy Suenkel, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, and Thomas A. Weber, of Walkersville.
Born Sept. 5, 1996, Bradley attended Boonsboro High School. He delivered pizza and was a tremendous New York Giants fan.
In addition to his parents, Bradley is survived by his grandparents, Vernon and Brenda Kidwell of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Robert and Valerie Weber of Libertytown; stepparents, Daniel Suenkel and Beth Weber; his brothers, Thomas J. Weber and Gary Fink and wife Stephanie; stepsiblings, Tyler Suenkel and Taylor Suenkel; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, a niece and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens; COVID precautions must be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).