Bradley Wiles

Bradley Lynn Wiles, 52, of Williamsport, MD, passed away, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home. Born Thursday, Nov. 21, 1968, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Charles Austin Wiles and Martha Jean (Pryor) Wiles. Brad graduated from Williamsport High School in 1986. He was born and raised in the dairy industry and started his own operation in 1998. He was a member of the Maryland Holstein Association, Washington County Young Farmers and was very involved in 4-H while his children were members. He continued farming until 2016 when he then began operating equipment for Beckley Farms. He is survived by his wife, Stacey Wiles; two daughters, Tessa Elaine Babler and husband Jacob of Sturgeon Bay, WI and Macayla Gracelyn Martin and husband Forrest of Chambersburg, PA; stepson, Jon Nelson and wife Kelbey; two step daughters, Jenna Nelson and Julianna Nelson-Gaudette; two brothers, Gregory Wiles and wife Becky and Jeffrey Wiles and wife Sharon; sister, Melissa Bignell and husband Randy; grandson, Gentry Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Gene Wiles, in 2011. Services will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor Brian Black officiating. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE2LUnxnV2xaMM4iwNF7BQA
The family asks friends to attend either a visitation on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Broadfording Church Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gene Wiles Memorial Award, c/o the Community Foundation of Washington County MD, Inc., 37 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.