On Dec. 12, 2020 Brandance (Brandy) Fowler, beloved wife of Dirk Fowler, mother of son Christian and daughters Dara and Jordian; grandmother of Everleigh Rae; sister of Samuel Wyar; and daughter of Paul and Sarah Wyar. She passed in her sleep due to complications with emphysema.
Brandy was raised in Arlington, Virginia, where she loved tap dance, jazz, ballet and played soccer where her dad was the coach and attended McKinley till 1983. Moved to Mt. Airy Md attending New Market grade school, Linganore and Thomas Johnson High school. She loved to write and had a poem published in 10th grade.
In 1994, she married Dirk and had all three children in the next four years. They loved to see different places and moved to Arkansas, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, Montana, Pennsylvania and back to Maryland.
She liked to sing with Dirk at karaoke in Mount Airy where they met many lifelong friends.
There is a limited family and close friends viewing due to COVID-19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike.