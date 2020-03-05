Brandon Merrell

Brandon Edward Merrell, age 38, of New Market, died suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Born August 12, 1981, in Corona, California, he was the son of Gerald Merrell of Columbia, MD and the late Carol Diane Cowdin Merrell. He was the husband of Shannon Merrell, his wife of 15 years.
Brandon was employed as a Federal Air Marshal for the last nine years. He was a graduate of Atholton High School, Columbia and Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in education.
He enjoyed golfing, the beach, family vacations, spending time with family and friends, playing poker, coaching and playing baseball, and especially his lifted Toyota truck.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Kailey, Karalyne, and Maddex Merrell, all of New Market; brothers Robert Merrell of Chesapeake, VA, Dustin Merrell of Columbia, Zachary Merrell of Sykesville. Also surviving are mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carla and Stuart Colvin of Frederick, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, March 7 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd, Frederick with a memorial service at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
