Brandon Mowel

Brandon Avery Mowel, age 27, formerly of Rogersville, Tennessee, left this life unexpectedly on Friday, May 21, 2021, at UVA hospital due to complications from a battle with a rare lung disease.
Born Feb. 9, 1994, in Rockville, Maryland. He was the son of Willie C. Mowel and Cynthia M. Shurtz.
Brandon was a 2014 graduate of Cherokee High School. He worked for iconex, making receipt paper for businesses. When Brandon was not working, he enjoyed playing video games, fishing with his friends and daughter Abby, and spoiling his girlfriend, Brooke.
Surviving are his parents, Willie Mowel of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Cynthia Shurtz (Rob Lenox) of Smithsburg, Maryland; daughter, Abigail Olivia Mowel of Rogersville, Tennessee; loving girlfriend and best friend, Brooke Jones of Rogersville, Tennessee; sister, Brittney (Michael Carter) and their seven children of Knoxville, Maryland; two brothers, Austin Mowel of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Taylor Pack (Sylvia) and their son of Hagerstown, Maryland; grandmother, Fran Wiggins of Frederick, Maryland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends and family for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Brownsville Heights Cemetery, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Knoxville, MD 21758.
Following a graveside service, family will receive friends and family at Michael and Brittney’s home At 2434 Kaetzel Road, Knoxville, MD 21758 for a celebration of life for Brandon.