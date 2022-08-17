Brant Alexander Munday

Brant Alexander Munday, age 44, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed suddenly on Aug. 13, 2022. He was born April 15, 1978, in Olney, Maryland.

He leaves behind his wife and high school sweetheart, Lauren “Toms” Munday; and his pride and joys of his life, sons, Aidan Alexander, Brendan Wade and Christian Michael.