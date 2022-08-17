Brant Alexander Munday, age 44, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed suddenly on Aug. 13, 2022. He was born April 15, 1978, in Olney, Maryland.
He leaves behind his wife and high school sweetheart, Lauren “Toms” Munday; and his pride and joys of his life, sons, Aidan Alexander, Brendan Wade and Christian Michael.
He is survived by his father, Larry Munday (spouse Ed); mother, Kathy Munday; and brother, Curtis. He is also survived by Michael and Bonnie Toms; Laura Hasset; Norma Toms; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; two nephews; one niece; and many aunts, uncles and great friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Gladys Stream, and James and Irene Munday; and father-in-law and golfing buddy, Kevin Hasset.
His passion was coaching, golfing, and spending time with family and friends, and he was an avid Redskins and Orioles fan.
Brant was the owner of Munday Brothers Automotive and valued his clients dearly.
A celebration of life will be at Pine Hill Recreation Area, 12684 Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for his three sons, payable to Lauren Munday, 11389 Buhrman Drive East, Waynesboro, PA 17268.