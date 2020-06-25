Brenda Dinkle-Wright

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Brenda Lea Dinkle-Wright, a loving wife and mother of two daughters, was granted her angel wings at the age of 59. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Brenda had touched in some small way throughout her very memorable life.
Brenda was born on May 1, 1961 in Harrisburg, PA. On Sept. 14, 1991, she married Jeffrey Allen Wright. They raised two daughters, Bailey and Ali in their hometown of Frederick. In 2000, she received her business administration degree from Hood College in Frederick, MD, and then worked as a disability navigator for the state of Maryland. Brenda was also a member of Faith United Church of Christ for over 25 years.
Brenda has faced many challenges throughout her years from becoming paralyzed at the age of 12 to battling cancer. Despite these challenges, she has achieved many accomplishments that have made lasting impressions on everyone she has come in contact.
Brenda was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her father, Leon Becker Dinkle and niece, Sarah Jane Dinkle. She is survived by her husband Jeff, daughters, Bailey and Ali Wright, beloved pets, Jewel, Pia and Finley, her mother and stepfather, Harold and Loberta Staley, her stepmother, Janet Dinkle, her three brothers, Bryan Dinkle, Mark Staley, Daniel Staley and their wives and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will have visitation on Friday June 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home ,106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, with graveside service following at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Brenda’s name, which she donated to regularly
“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.”
-Christopher Reeve
