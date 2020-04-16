Mrs. Brenda Drake, 76, of Frederick, passed away on April 8, 2020.
Born October 29th, 1943 in London, England, she was the daughter of the late Robert Beaver and Anne Sedgewick.
Brenda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother for many years, bringing laughter, joy, and smiles to her family and friends. She loved children, every child that came into her life she became their Mee-maw.
She was a talented artist who loved sewing and painting. Brenda found lots of joy when it came to sew and paint, so much that she would teach anyone whether you wanted to learn or not.
Brenda leaves behind her husband, Ralph Drake, daughter, Dawn Zimmerman, her husband, Rudy Zimmerman. Grandchildren; James Birch, Alexus Drake, Isaiah Drake, Kayla Birch, Gabriella Page, Brayden Zimmerman and Greyson Drake. Siblings; Kathleen Holmes and Robert Beaver. Brother and sister-in-law Tom and Margarette Pross. Nieces and nephews, Simon, Mathew, Lisa and Steve.
Brenda was preceded in death by her daughters, Melissa Drake, Karen Drake, Catherine Drake and sister in-law Barbara Rosell.
A celebration of life will be planned at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org/donate/memorial-giving.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.