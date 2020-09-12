Brenda Landis

Brenda Lee Landis, 59, of Harpers Ferry, WV, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.
Born March 22, 1961, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Grayson Rippeon and Annabelle Grimes Rippeon.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Brenda had a contagious laugh and smile. She adored her grandchildren and had a great affection for animals. She also enjoyed riding with John on the motorcycle.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, John, at home; one daughter, Angela Glorfield of Charles Town, WV; one son, Wayne Landis and wife Jocel of Prince George, VA; five grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, Andrew, Brianna and Isabella; three sisters, Darlene Sier, Kathy Baugher and husband Marty, and Cindy Kehne and husband Kevin; three brothers, Junior Rippeon and wife Lynn, Terry Rippeon and wife Kathy and Michael Rippeon and wife Sheila; her faithful K-9 companion, Toby; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Eackles-Spencer and Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV. Interment will be at Rosedale Cemetery in Martinsburg, WV.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430; or to Berkeley County Humane Society, 554 Charles Town Road, Martinsburg, WV 25405.
