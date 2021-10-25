Brenda May (MY) Rippeon Seal, age 73, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her home in Gaithersburg, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of Jerry D. (JD) Seal.
Born June 19, 1948 in Frederick, Maryland she was a daughter of the late Jesse C. and Ernestine May “Teen” Ballenger Rippeon.
Brenda was a 1966 graduate of Gaithersburg High School. She and Jerry met in Damascus, she with her Camero and Jerry with his Mustang.
She loved making sponge cakes, crab soup and velvet cakes. Brenda loved traveling, one of her favorite places to visit was Disney World. She enjoyed so much attending the Rippeon and Seal Mathis family reunions, tending her flowers (yellow roses and daisies were her favorite) and spending time with her daughter Belinda’s cat Whisper.
Brenda was loved by everyone and will truly be missed.
Surviving besides her husband, Jerry (JD), are three sisters Peggy Brandenburg of Clarksburg, Shirley Moxley of Urbana, and Connie Magers and husband Bill of Clarksburg.
Besides her daughter Belinda May Seal, Brenda is preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Ernestine Rippeon; brothers-in-law Ira Brandenburg, Bob Moxley; and niece Sharon Lee White.
Friends may call 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 27 at the funeral home. Reverend Rodney Fry will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland. For those attending the viewing or funeral service a mask or adequate face covering is still required.
