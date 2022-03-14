Brenda Lee Tate McFadden, beloved mother and friend, died on Monday afternoon, March 7, 2022, at her home in Knoxville. Brenda was 61 years old.
She was the daughter of the late John Tate and Frances Treadway Tate; sister of Ernest “Norman” Tate.
She is survived by her daughter, Felicia McFadden; sisters, Barbara Turner and June Stiles; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services will be hosted from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow with Rev. Mark Beebe officiating.