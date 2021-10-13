Brenda Romaine Koontz, age 53, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home.
Born Sept. 12, 1968, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late C.P. “Jake” Jacobs Jr. and Linda Darnell Jacobs. She was the wife of Steven R. Koontz, her husband of 32 years.
Brenda was a 1986 graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. She was formerly employed for 22 years with S.W. Barrick & Sons and worked for the past nine years as a phlebotomist.
She enjoyed crafting, decorating and camping. She loved shopping and traveling to the beach, especially her “happy place,” Aruba. Her favorite times were spent as “Maw-Maw” with her beloved granddaughters.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Brandon R. Koontz, of New Windsor; granddaughters, Emilee Paige, and twins, Quinn Harper and Peyton Grace; siblings, Turena Boone and husband Mark, of West Virginia, and Terry Jacobs and wife Patti, of Frederick; nieces and nephews, Nikki Butler, Zack Boone, Kelsey Sweeney and Ella Jacobs; father-in-law, Manro R. Koontz; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and her extended family in Texas.
Brenda will be remembered by her many friends, including special friends, Tracey, Jill, Dawn and Kim.
She was predeceased by her parents; mother-in-law, Jeannette Koontz; and grandfather, C.P. Jacobs Sr.
The family will receive friends at Windsor Station, 101 High St., New Windsor, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A funeral service will be held at Windsor Station at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Deacon Charles Barnhart will officiate. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuner alhome.com.