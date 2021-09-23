Brenda F. Shanor, age 70, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at UPMC Passavant in McCandless Township. Born April 26, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Carolyn “Betty” Wise.
Brenda is survived by her husband of over 51 years, Richard Shanor, of West Mayfield, Pennsylvania; two sons, Rick (Lisa) Shanor II, of Chippewa Township, Pennsylvania, and Tim (Kandi) Shanor, of Akron, Ohio. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Brianna, Justin, Hayden, Cameron, Hannah and Caleb; one brother, Larry (Jackie) Wise; and one sister, Gloria (Bob) Serig.
Friends will be received Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from noon until the time of a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc., 273 Route 68, Rochester, Pennsylvania (adjacent to the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).