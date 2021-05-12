Brent Alan Kidwell, 29, passed away May 8, 2021, at his family home in Germantown. Brent was born on Dec. 31, 1991 in Rockville, Maryland, and is the beloved son of Bruce and Theresa Shreffler Kidwell.
After graduating from Clarksburg High School, Brent attended Montgomery College and Frostburg State University before beginning work as a construction project manager. Brent was a generous, loving and adventurous soul who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling to new places, being outdoors, singing his heart out and bringing his lively energy to every room he entered.
Brent is survived by his parents; siblings, Jena, Hilary and Trevor Kidwell; favorite nephew, Peyton Melton; and future brothers-in-law, Matthew Melton and John Fennessy. Brent is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Debbie Kidwell; and Donald and Jean Shreffler.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Damascus, Maryland. Friends and loved ones are invited to join the family one hour before the service begins at the church. Brent will be deeply missed by all.