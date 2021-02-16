Mr. Brian P. Brown, 67, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home. Brian was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Luther P. Brown and Ruth Gladys (Orem) Brown.
Brian was a graduate of Frederick High School in 1971. After graduating, Brian started his career with the Maryland School for the Deaf, where he retired in 2017. He enjoyed being with his family and talking about his three grandsons as well as listening to his oldies but goodies, especially “The Whispers,” and he had the opportunity to meet them in person. He enjoyed going to the Casinos (Charles Town and Rocky Gap) with his road partners, Yvonne Smith and his uncle Kevin “Abie” Brown. He was an avid sports fan of the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Orioles.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Alexis Sarver (John); three grandsons, Treyton, Mekhi and Adonis, all of Falling Waters, West Virginia; two sisters, Ruthann Whiting (Charles) and Wanda Harvey (Charles), all of Frederick, Maryland; special friend of 16 years, Yvonne Smith, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his uncle, Kevin “Abie” Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his twin brother, Bruce R. Brown; brother, Luther L. Brown “Bimbo”; and his sister, Patricia L. Brown “Trish”; grandparents, Luther O. Brown, Ida M. Brown and Fannie Orem-Carroll.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. A celebration of Brian’s life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and also be livestreamed; COVID-19 precautions must be observed. Procession and interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.
To sign the online guestbook or view the service livestream or the recorded service, please visit Mr. Brown’s obituary at www.resthaven.us.