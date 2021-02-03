Brian Jude Tolland, of Centerville, Missouri, and formerly of Myersville, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2021, at the age of 60.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Brian was the son of the late John Sweeney and Marguerite Anne Tolland. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sean and Dennis.
Brian is survived by his son, Liam, of Bay Village, Ohio; and his brothers, Mark (Jeryn) Tolland, of Clemmons, North Carolina, James (Barbara), of Frederick, Maryland, and Kevin (Donna) Tolland, of Boonsboro, Maryland. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who share many fond memories of such a special man.
Brian was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a longtime railroad union worker in Cleveland, Ohio. In his younger years, Brian was active in baseball and scouting. He was a graduate of Middletown High School, Middletown, Maryland.
Brian’s strong desire to live the “simple” life led him to a small town in Missouri, where he enjoyed canoeing, fishing and swapping stories along the river with his friends, who also became his extended family.
Brian will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family. Semper fi.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.