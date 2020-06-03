Mr. Brian Lee Wages, 42, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Frederick, MD. He was the former husband of Rebecca G. Cannon.
Born Aug. 7, 1977, in Frederick, he was the son of John L. Wages & the late Sherry A. (Smith) Wages.
Brian was a Handyman by trade. He was always complimented for being the problem solver in any of his work positions. He had the ability to fix or repair anything that was given to him. He was resourceful in life regardless of the situation.
Brian spent most of his time outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, chopping, & splitting fire wood.
Survived by two children; Brittany Meek and Jonathan Wages and stepson, Brian Cannon; siblings, Robert Klipp (Connie Klipp), Jeffrey Wages, Ritchie Kline, & Ronnie Wages (Lauren Hart); nieces and nephews, Ryan Wages, Christian Klipp, Elijah Crider, Kirsten Klipp, Kyla Klipp and Mason Wages; two special cousins, Dawn Shugars and Vernon “Jake” Smith and his Aunt Kathy Shiflett and several other family members & friends.
Interment will be private.
Contributions to help defray the cost of the cremation may be made to Brian’s Father. For his address please email Connieklipp1106@gmail.com.