On Aug. 15, 2021, Brian Mitchell Clark passed away peacefully at the age of 48. Brian is survived by his children, Grace and Jaxon Clark; father, Paul Clark and stepmother, Diane Clark; and brother, Scott Clark and his wife Kelly Clark. Brian was preceded in death by his dear mother, Nancy Clark.
Brian grew up in Frederick, Maryland, and graduated from Frederick High School in 1991. He went on to join the Army and was part of the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After the military, Brian married his former spouse, Jodi, and they welcomed their two children, Grace and Jaxon. During this time, Brian also began his career in plumbing, achieving his apprenticeship license and working for several companies in the Frederick and Washington, D.C., area. Brian loved the Washington Redskins and played football himself during his school years. He cherished his memories with all of his friends, and he was known for his gift of humor. Brian’s greatest love by far was for his children, whom he enjoyed spending time with the most.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9502 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick.