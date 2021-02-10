Brian Myers, 62, of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He was the son of the late Vernon C. Myers and Marie (Wilson) Myers. He was the brother to the late Douglas Myers.
For most of his career, he was a program analyst, consulting in a variety of business and medical institutions. His true calling was art and music. He received his degree from the Philadelphia College of Art, and he was a talented painter and photographer. He was the founder of Etherore, Granville and Jug Bridge Music LTD, winning New Music’s Top College Band of the Year for his song “Harder.”
Brian was a world traveler and an avid student of ancient cultures, philosophies and religions. Throughout his life he lived in Philadelphia, Vancouver, Southern California and Carnegie.
He is survived by his brother, Bruce Myers (MJ), of Little River, South Carolina; and a sister Olivia Myers, of Thurmont, Maryland. He is survived by two nieces and two nephews. He is also survived by his chosen brothers, Victor Morais, Todd Calef and Micah Sisk.
Private graveside services will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Marie Myers Scholarship Fund at the Thurmont Church of the Brethren or to Hungry for Music at hungryfor music.org.
