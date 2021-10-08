Brian Spencer Lowe II, of Damascus, Maryland, died Sept. 16, 2021, surrounded by family at his home. He was born Feb. 26, 1991, and battled cancer five times since the age of 11. He is survived by his mother, Susan Orr Lowe; father, Brian Lowe; sister, Christine Lowe; and grandparents, Ernest and Kay Orr, and Doris Lowe. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers, and he loved them back.
Brian was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. He worked at Starbucks for 10 years in Darnestown and Damascus. He was active in Special Love, a children’s cancer organization. In addition to attending its events and camps as a child, he became a counselor, mentoring children with cancer and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, Maryland, with refreshments in the fellowship hall afterwards. Masks need to be worn. We will also have the service available virtually. Please inform us at klkorr@verizon.net regarding your attendance in person (for refreshment head count) or your wish to be sent the service’s virtual link.
Contributions can be made to specialove.org/donate-to-special-love/