Brian Troupe

Brian Douglas Troupe, 64, of Walkersville, died December 24, 2021 at his home. Born November 11, 1957 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert Eugene Troupe and Edith Mae Winpigler Troupe.
He was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1975. He was previously employed with Stultz Air Technology Systems as a shop foreman. He was a member of the Frederick Elks, enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, camping and loved being by the water.
Surviving are daughter Rita Mullis and husband Matthew of New Windsor, son John Troupe and wife Elaine of Boonsboro; siblings Jeffrey Troupe and wife Terry of Frederick, Teresa Segal and husband Ira of Washington, PA, Belinda Hill and husband Terry of Frederick, Dale Troupe and wife Kathy of Walkersville; grandchildren Dallas, Kayden, Emma, Sonny, Winnie, and special friend Karen Keyton. Also surviving are many nieces, a nephew and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Masks are required at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 636 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.