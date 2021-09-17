Brian Wetzel

Brian Keith Wetzel, of Frederick, Maryland, went to meet his Lord and savior Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. He was 58 years old. He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle.
Born and raised in Frederick, Maryland, Brian was a 1980 graduate of Frederick High School and lifelong resident of Frederick County. During his professional career, he worked as a maintenance supervisor for multiple residential property management companies and served as the supervisor of military housing at Fort Detrick, servicing more than 400 military personnel and their families.
In addition to his maintenance career and prior to his illness, Brian served as an usher for First Baptist Church of Frederick for nearly 20 years. He was also an accomplished bluegrass musician who spent a good portion of the mid-1990s touring the country with the James King Band. Known for his soaring high-tenor vocals, he was dubbed “The High Man” by his bluegrass bandmates and contemporaries.
Brian leaves behind his wife and companion of 39 years, Carrie Wetzel. He is also survived by his mother, Jocelyn Wetzel; sister, Beth Jones and husband Mike; and brother, Rob Wetzel and fianceé Jenny Veater.
Brian was probably best known and loved as “Uncle Al” by his many nieces and nephews, their spouses and adorable children whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wetzel; and sister, Barbara Kirk.
On behalf of Brian and all his family, we would like to extend our thanks to: the James M. Stockman Cancer Center, Hospice of Frederick County and the many medical professionals who cared for him during his illness, with special thanks to Dr. O’Connor and Dr. Oh. A private service will be held at the family’s convenience.